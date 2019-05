Another closure on I-74 starts on Monday.

The Department of Transportation says it's going to close one southbound lane near the Avenue of the Cities in Moline. Closures will be from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. until May 23.

In addition, on Saturday, May 18 both southbound lanes will be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday. Drivers will take a detour off the highway during that time.

Crews will be making repairs to the bridge beams. Drive with caution.