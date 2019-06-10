Lane reductions expected along Locust Street and Kimberly Road for road work

Lane reductions are expected along East Locust Street and East Kimberly Road for a water main replacement. Officials with the city say it is expected to last until early September.

Officials say weather pending, the Iowa American Water Company was expected to begin a new water main installation on Monday, June 10.

Officials say street closures and lane reductions can be expected and they ask drivers to watch for changing traffic control as the project is installed.

The entire project is estimated to be finished in early September. Officials say those who will be affected by the work have been notified already.