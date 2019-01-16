Lane restriction scheduled in Muscatine beginning on Wednesday

City officials in Muscatine are issuing a traffic alert that may impact commuters this week.

Beginning on Wednesday, Jan. 16, traffic will be down to one lane on Washington Street from Grand to Park Avenue for a water line repair. Officials say this will be down to one lane until Thursday, Jan. 17.

The lane restriction will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday and go until 12 p.m. on Thursday.

Commuters are urged to use caution and be patient while traveling in the area while workers are in the street.

Signage and cones will be put in place. Drivers are being asked to alternate.