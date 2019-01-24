Lanes reopen after school bus crash on I-280, no students involved

All lanes have reopened after a school bus crash on I-280 at mile marker 14.

Officials say a driver in a school bus, with no students on board, was traveling westbound on I-280. As the driver of the bus drove over a bridge deck, the driver lost control and slid into the median, hitting an abandoned vehicle.

A passenger on the bus, 69-year-old Arletha Jackson, of Rock Island, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries following the crash.

Milan Fire, Milan Police, Illinois Department of Transportation and the Illinois State Police District 7 responded to the crash.

The left lane on the westbound side was shut down for the crash investigation.

All lanes reopened at 10:22 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation.