There is a large police presence in Avon, Illinois

At this time, officials with Illinois State Police tell TV6 that there is a police presence in the 5200 block of East Troy Road in Avon.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office is asking all viewers in the area to avoid County 17 at this time in Avon.

This is a developing story. TV6 has multiple crews headed to the scene and we will update as soon as information becomes available.