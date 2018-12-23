Large police presence in Camanche neighborhood

A large police presence has resulted in the evacuation of some homes in a Camanche neighborhood.

People living at the Cedar Heights Mobile Home Park tell TV6 dozens of officers have a home surrounded and homes are being evacuated.

"I hear a lot of gun fire now," one neighbor told TV6 Sunday afternoon.

Several roads in the area are blocked off, according to neighbors.

It is unclear why police were called to the area. A 911 dispatcher from the Camanche Police Department could not provide any information except to say officers "are very busy."

TV6 has a crew en route to the scene. This is a breaking news story and this page will update with information as it becomes available.