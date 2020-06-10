Large sinkhole nearly swallows car on Summit Lane in Davenport

A large sinkhole nearly swallowed a car early Wednesday on Summit Lane just off Prospect Terrace in Davenport.

(KWQC)

Iowa American Water crews are working to fix the sinkhole that developed overnight due to a water main break.

TV6 was told crews are waiting for a piece of equipment to arrive on scene before they can start repairing the water main break. Water is shut off in the area as of 5:50 a.m.

The sinkhole had a car in it that has since been removed. Residents in the area have been notified of the situation and were able to move their cars off of the streets.

Story is developing.

