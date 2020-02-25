Largest gathering of conservatives in the U.S. kicks off Wednesday

The largest gathering of conservatives in the country, the Conservative Political Action Conference, kicks off Wednesday at National Harbor just outside of nation’s capital.

Lawmakers and leaders meet during last year's CPAC Conference at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in Oxon Hill, Md. (Source: Gray DC)

CPAC organizers said they are expecting the largest crowd ever this year.

Chairman of the American Conservative Union Matt Schlapp said their main goals include battling socialism this election year and the re-election of President Donald Trump.

“I can’t imagine a more important race in my lifetime than President Trump’s re-election effort because if he wins, his policies won’t just be transitional, they’re going to be transformational, I think will put a dagger in the heart of this idea that America would actually embrace socialism,” said Schlapp.

The four-day conference will include top conservative experts, activists and business leaders rallying the crowd from the stage.

“We want every set of eyeballs we can possibly get to watch what we’re talking about, to listen about the solutions we’re talking about. It’s a great opportunity,” said Schlapp.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence attended last year and are expected to speak again this year.

The conference runs through the weekend.

