Larry 'the Flagman' Eckhardt dies

Larry “the Flagman” Eckhardt, known for placing nearly a half-million flags across the U.S. to honor fallen service members and first responders, has died.

Multiple people, including his caretaker, posted the news on social media Tuesday morning.

He was 63.

Eckhardt was battling throat cancer and was hospitalized in Iowa City for nearly a month earlier this year. In late February, he got the chance to return home with a police escort from the hospital.

He served as a marine in the 1970s. For the past 15 years, he volunteered his time to honor other veterans.

He played a major part in honoring fallen first responders including Lt. Eric Hosette who died fighting a fire in Clinton in January 2019.