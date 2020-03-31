Larry 'the Flagman' Eckhardt dies

Larry Eckhardt has placed nearly half a million flags around the U.S. to honor fallen service members, police officers, and firefighters. Eckhardt has been battling throat cancer and it recently took a turn for the worst.
Multiple people, including his caretaker, posted the news on social media Tuesday morning.

He was 63.

Eckhardt was battling throat cancer and was hospitalized in Iowa City for nearly a month earlier this year. In late February, he got the chance to return home with a police escort from the hospital.

He served as a marine in the 1970s. For the past 15 years, he volunteered his time to honor other veterans.

He played a major part in honoring fallen first responders including Lt. Eric Hosette who died fighting a fire in Clinton in January 2019.

 