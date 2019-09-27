Last Mercado on Fifth goes indoors

The rain we saw Friday night moved football games around and other local events.

A group dancing at Mercado on Fifth, which was moved inside due to the weather.

The last Mercado on Fifth moved inside because of the weather, "after praying about weather all week, our prayers were not answered and we're dealing with what we were dealt with" said Melissa Freidhof-Rogers, the Director of Mercado on Fifth.

The night is usually filled with hundreds of people, this last Friday night had about one-hundred.

Freidhof-Rogers said they had to "try an alternative" because of the weather and says it worked well. It worked so well, they may do indoor Mercados more often, "people are talking about wanting to continue this in the off-season, which the vendors and we're excited about. So we're gonna make that happen!"

The huge turnout brought a local kid's soccer team, Nido Aguila, to fundraise with a less than ideal turnout: "a lot of people didnt come because they'd rather be outside than in here" said one of the players, Christopher Hernandez.

The club just formed this year and they need money for their equipment, "if we go to tournaments it's gonna help us raise our skill level. The more equipment, the more we'll be able to do at practice" continued Hernandez.

If you want to help the boys raise money for soccer balls and other equipment they need, you can find them on Facebook at Nido Aguila Quad Cities.

Mercado on Fifth organizers are still working on when the indoor market could possibly start. The next outdoor Mercado on Fifth will be May 22nd.

