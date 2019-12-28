Last Warm Weekend before the End of the Year

At Vanderveer Park people were walking around and enjoying time with their families by the water.

Including the dogs enjoying the warmer weather around this time of year.

Some people every staying positive enough that this warm weather will continue on.

"It's wonderful, hey and better days are ahead so, let's enjoy it"

"Do you want some snow? Yea, Why do you want snow? Because you can play around with it and have snowball fights."

Though not everyone is too happy, having a warm winter does take away the snowball fights and sledding from the kids.

