Last Weekend Where The Average High Is 80° Until Next June

This will be the last weekend where our average high is 80° in the QC until next June. Specifically not until June 6th, 2020 will our average high be 80° again. That will be nearly 270 days until the average is 80° again. That isn't to say we won't have a few more 80° days this month, this is just based on statistical data. Our average high by the end of this month will be just 71° and by the end of October it will be 58°.