It can be a slow time for blood donations but things are expected to be busy at the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center's Holiday Drive on Monday.

It's being held at NorthPark Mall in Davenport as last-minute shoppers hit the malls before Christmas.

Give blood and you can have your Christmas presents wrapped for free.

There will also be live music, raffle drawings and more.

The blood drive is going on until 6:30 p.m., Monday.

Everyone who donates gets a voucher for a $10 gift card.