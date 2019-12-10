Latest influenza report shows Iowa at minimal activity' Illinois in low cateogry

Flu season is ramping up the latest CDC reports. Showing cases in 30 states and Puerto Rico.

Flu season is ramping up the latest CDC reports. Showing cases in 30 states and Puerto Rico. Also, another child has died from flu-related complications, which is the sixth youngster to die this fall. (NBC)

Also, another child has died from flu-related complications, which is the sixth youngster to die this fall.

Right now the highest rate of hospitalization is patients 65 and older. Doctors say a flu shot could save your life.

The latest influenza activity report shows Iowa is still at minimal activity while Illinois now ranks in the low category.

Across the United States, the south is seeing the highest number of flu cases right now as well as the state of Nebraska.