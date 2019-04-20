Latinos come together for crucifixion reenactment in Spanish

St. Mary's Catholic Church held their yearly processional on Good Friday, bringing in a large Latino community.

St. Mary's had their English service at 3 pm, and afterwards they had their Spanish re-enactment of the crucifixion.

More than 100 people joined them on their walk through downtown Moline, and many appreciated being able to worship in their native language.

"I just think it's really important that Spanish speakers have an opportunity to worship God in their own language and that we provide that opportunity for them. And also all of the beautiful traditions that they bring to us" said Father Antonio Dittmer.

"To bring that tradition, we do it in Mexico, a little more heart, more faith, more strength. We try to do it here, it's our heritage, we do it from the heart" said Javier Hernandez, one of the participants.

Organizers said they've been doing this for more than 10 years, and hope to continue offering these services.