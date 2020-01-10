Law enforcement family: Rock Island son follows in father's footsteps

Protecting and serving the community is a family affair for one Rock Island Police Officer and his son.

Lt. Ben Smith of the Rock Island Police Dept. holding his son Rock Island Sheriff's Deputy Brady Smith.

Lt. Ben Smith has worked for the Rock Island Police Dept. for 25 years. On Monday, which was also his birthday, his son was sworn into the Rock Island County Sheriff's Dept.

"It was like a great birthday present, seeing him succeed in life. For him to start fulfilling his dreams," he said.

Lt. Smith said he became a police officer because he wanted to make change in the community.

"Change for the better and so law enforcement seemed like the perfect road to go out there and have that effect on people," he said.

Seeing his son begin a career in law enforcement around the same age he did is special and he's excited to continue to watch him grow and chase his dreams.

Deputy Brady Smith said his father is the reason he started a career in law enforcement.

"I love helping people and everyday I saw him wake up how happy he was with his job and with his life, and being able to make a difference in the world," Deputy Smith said, "I grew up and got older and realized going out into the community is something I need to do. And going into law enforcement is just the perfect profession for me."

Careers in law enforcement also run in the extended family.

"His grandfather on his mother's side is a retired Chief from Erie Police Dept. and my future son-in-law, his future brother-in-law, is an officer with Bettendorf Police Dept.," Lt. Smith said.

Deputy Smith said his dad remains his biggest role model and inspiration for following in his footsteps.

"I want to definitely accomplish some of the achievements that he has made. I want to get promoted. I want to possibly become a K9 unit. I want to do all these things that he has," he said.

Lt. Smith is definitely a proud father.

"It's great when you're able to say 'yeah my son is following in my footsteps," he said, "I hope he finds it as awarding as I have over my 25 years."

Deputy Smith leaves for the police academy on Sunday. He will spend 14 weeks before returning to Rock Island to start field training.