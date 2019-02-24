UPDATE: Law enforcement presence near I-80 and Route 84, state police say to avoid the area

Law enforcement from several agencies have responded to the area of I-80 and Route 84 near Rapids City Sunday evening.

According to the Hampton, Illinois Facebook page, there was a chase and the suspect is considered dangerous. Illinois State Police have told TV6 to avoid sending crews to the area because of safety concerns.

A TV6 viewer said law enforcement are on both sides of the I-80 bridge. The viewer told TV6 police have advised them to "go home and lock their doors".

TV6 has crews staged in the area, out of harms way, and will update this story as we get more information.

