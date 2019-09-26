Law enforcement spreading awareness during Rail Safety Week

This week is Rail Safety Week and Illinois State Police are partnering with local agencies to step up enforcement and spread awareness about the dangers of illegally crossing a track.

"You're talking 12 million pounds that are going between 50 and 70 miles per hour. They don't stop. And if there's something in their way, they're going to win. They're going to go through whatever that object is," Illinois State Police Trooper Jason Wilson said.

If warning lights are activated at a crossing, it is illegal to cross the tracks regardless if the arm is up or down.

In rural areas, where there is often no electronic signal or warning, it is even more important to be cautious when crossing a track.

"So many people just assume, well this is out in the middle of nowhere, so i'm okay. No one's ever going to catch me. The problem is we have to deal with the aftermath when somebody banks wrong and they end up getting struck by a train," Wilson said.

in 2018, Illinois ranked second in the nation for the number of grade crossing fatalities. There were also 109 collisions involving motor vehicles.

"There's unfortunately been several tragedies where people have tried to get personal belongings or pets out of a vehicle that was abandoned on the tracks because they were just trying to get help. So they walked away from it for a second and then they hear the trains horn. And they go running back. Unfortunately they get struck by the flying debris or the vehicle itself as the impact takes place," Wilson said.

If your vehicle becomes stuck on a railroad, you should exit your vehicle immediately, get to a safe location, and call 911 so emergency crews can alert the train company.

"The biggest thing is we just want everybody to stay safe. We understand that sometimes trains, they're going to take a while to get from point A to point B. And you might be stuck there for a few minutes," Wilson said.