Lawmaker proposes dramatic increase to Illinois gas tax

A bill introduced this week in the state legislature would double Illinois’ gas tax to 44 cents a gallon, double its driver’s license fee to $60, and raise the vehicle registration fee to $148, according to a Chicago Tribune report.

Illinois’ gas tax has been 19 cents per gallon since 1990; the state’s driver’s license fee is now $30 and its vehicle registration fee is $98.

The increases proposed by Sen. Martin Sandoval's (D-Chicago) would raise an estimated $2.4 billion in annual transportation funding to pay for repairs to crumbling roads and bridges, Sandoval said.

“We have fallen behind. Our continued investment in our Illinois infrastructure is key in creating jobs, promoting full economic recovery,” Sandoval said.