Lawmakers discuss new Presidential task force to reopen the US economy

President Donald Trump named more than 50 members of Congress to join a bipartisan task force to advise the administration on reopening the U.S. economy, as managing the novel coronavirus crisis enters a new stage.

The President appointed leaders from around the country earlier last week to offer their input on the best strategy to help the US get back to normal, while balancing public health concerns. Details of this latest task force and what specifically the members will work on are still yet to be announced.

This advisory group builds on the work of the original COVID-19 task force spearheaded by Vice President Mike Pence, plus another advisory group made up of industry leaders in business, finance, tech and hospitality.

Last week, the Trump administration also issued guidelines to governors and other state and local leaders on how to return to normalcy. The blueprint outlines a multi-stage process on how to gradually restore businesses, schools and other places to regular order.

Listen above to interviews with lawmakers appointed to the new task force on what they hope to accomplish, and what strategy they think will work best.

