Lawmakers introduce right-to-die bill in Iowa

Iowa lawmakers have introduced a new bill that would allow someone with a terminal disease to ask for help in ending his or her own life.

(MGN Image)

It's called the End-of-Life Options Act.

Nine states and the District of Columbia have already passed similar laws.

Patients with less than six months to live could ask doctors for medication that would allow them to die peacefully.

The legislation is modeled after Oregon's Death with Dignity Act, which has been in use there for 20 years.

A number of professional medical associations are split on the issue. Some claim it goes against the code of medical ethics, while others support a patient's right to choose.