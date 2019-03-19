Lawsuit challenging demolition of Rock Island County courthouse dismissed

Plans to demolish the old Rock Island County courthouse can move forward following a judge's ruling Tuesday afternoon.

Judge Jodi Hoos dismissed a case filed by Landmark Illinois, and others, earlier this year. Landmark Illinois filed the suit saying the county's demolition plans were in violation of the Historic Resources Preservation Act.

"We are saddened by the court’s decision to dismiss our case but we will continue to voice our opposition to the improper and wasteful demolition of this historic local asset in Rock Island and urge the PBC and County Board to consider proposed alternatives," a statement from Landmark Illinois said.

Calls to the attorneys representing Rock Island County and the Public Building Commission, who will set a date for demolition, for comment have not been returned.