Former Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce employees file discrimination lawsuit

Two former employees of the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce filed a lawsuit against the Chamber, its CEO and President Paul Rumler, and the Chief Strategy Officer Kristin Glass.

Former employees Mary Elizabeth (Betsey) Brandsgard and Sharon Moore claim they were fired from the Chamber based on their age and gender.

According to the lawsuit filing, When Rumler started as the President and CEO of the Chamber he held an all-staff meeting where he announced his aspiration to “win the next generation” and said he wanted the Chamber to be “more responsive to members, modern” and hip.

The claims state Rumler announced a new management system would be used and announced Glass would take on a new role of Chief Strategy Officer.

The lawsuit states on June 28, 2018 the Chamber, Rumler, and Glass terminated five employees, all were women and four of them were older.

The suit claims on that same day, one male employee’s title was changed to a lesser title, but was still a top official claim and another male employee’s position was eliminated but he was offered a lateral move to Director of Q2030.

Alternative positions, according to the lawsuit, were not offered or suggested to any of the women who were terminated.

The lawsuit also claims after the women were terminated, the Chamber began advertising and filling five positions that were left after the women were fired.

The suit was filed Nov. 19 in Scott County District Court.

Ian Russell, the attorney for Rumler, Glass, and the Chamber, said in a statement to KWQC-TV6, “Since early 2018, the Quad Cities Chamber has focused on becoming a more effective, efficient, and financially strong entity.

“These changes have allowed the Chamber to continue its mission and better meet the needs of the community. As part of this process, the Chamber restructured its budget, work plan, and workforce. The restructure resulted in much needed and positive growth for the Chamber, but also led to the elimination of certain positions within the organization. Based on such restructuring, the Chamber finds itself defendant in a lawsuit brought by two former Chamber employees. The Chamber stands by the difficult decisions it made during the restructure and will defend those decisions. The Chamber will not comment further on the pending litigation.”

