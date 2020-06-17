Lawsuit filed in ADM explosion that killed Clinton firefighter, injured another

A wrongful death and negligence lawsuit has been filed more than a year after an explosion at Archer Daniels Midland Company’s Clinton plant killed one firefighter and seriously injured another.

The 21-page petition was filed Friday in Clinton County District Court by Chicago-based lawyer Stephen Smalling on behalf of Kellene Hosette, the widow of Lt. Eric Hosette, and firefighter Adam Cain against ADM, Bill Whitters Construction Co., “and/or” BWC Industrial Services LLC.

Court records show the defendants have not filed a written response to the suit as of Wednesday.

Jackie Anderson, a spokeswoman for ADM, told TV6, “as a general rule, we do not comment on pending litigation.”

The explosion happened on Jan. 5, 2019 as the firefighters were battling a fire in a silo at the plant. Hosette and Cain were on top of the silo when it happened.

The suit claims that ADM “inadvertently or otherwise” left certain additives out of the batches of feed inside the silo several months before the fire and explosion.

The feed, without additives, had become “out of condition,” resulting in the formation of a bridge. A bridge is a hard, horizontal layer of crusted, spoiled material partially up the height of the interior of the silo with a hollow space underneath between the bottom of the silo and the bridged material, according to the suit.

In November 2018, a contractor tried to break up and remove the bridge using pressured blasts of air. Concurrently, as well as before and after its involvement, BWC tried to break up and remove the bridge using water, according to the suit.

BWC’s addition of water to be bridge material caused the material to swell. After breaking off and removing some, though not nearly all, of the bridged material, ADM terminated the services of the other contractor and continued only using the services of BWC to break up and remove the bridge, according to the suit.

In the days before Jan. 5, ADM and BWC became aware that the chunks of the bridge material had fallen to the bottom of the silo was hot, smoldering, and blackened, according to the suit.

The material indicated that the bridged material was similarly hot and smoldering, and the material was hot enough that BWC was required to wait for the material to cool off so that it would not melt its vacuum hose while it was clearing the fallen material from the bottom of the silo, according to the suit.

ADM and BWC continued their efforts to use water to break up and remove the bridged material in the silo. About two or three days earlier to Jan. 5, a smoldering fire had ignited inside the silo and ADM and BWC tried to suppress it with high-pressured water through a relatively large diameter hose, according to the suit.

On or before Jan. 5, an opening at the top and bottom of the silo had been left open by ADM and BWC creating airflow. After a period of deliberation, ADM and BWC notified the Clinton Fire Department of the fire, according to the suit.

Firefighters arrived at the silo before 6 a.m. ADM established its own incident command to work alongside the fire department, according to the suit.

The lawsuit claims ADM and BWC:

• Failed to provide pertinent information relating to the amount and condition of the grain contained in the silo that would have allowed the use of the silo’s side entry, allowing Hosette and Cain to avoid performing more dangerous fire suppression in efforts from the top of the silo before the fire department’s arrival.

• Failed to adequately communicate critical information to the fire department.

• Failed to take all available information into account regarding the amount and type of grain in the silo and resultingly incorrectly communicated the risk of opening the side entry to the silo.

• Represented that the grain was at a level above the silo’s side entry which they knew or should have known was false.

• Failed to adequately collect and communicate information about the grain, bridged product, and risk of explosion.

• Failed to use the silo’s inspection port to verify whether the gran was below the silo’s side entry when they knew or should have known that this could cause firefighters to have to use more dangerous fire suppression efforts to the top of the silo, according to the suit.

The lawsuit is seeking compensation that is “fair and reasonable.”

In July, BWC and ADM both were cited by OSHA after violations were found.