Layoff notices sent to faculty and staff at Western Illinois University.

132 lay off notices have been sent to faculty and staff at both campuses of Western Illinois University.

A University spokeswoman says 12 are from the QC campus and an additional nine employees had contract term lengths reduced.

A statement from President Jack Thomas was released by the university:

"As a result of the current budget situation, including decreased enrollment, it is necessary to reduce our expenditures, including position reductions across the University. We have pledged to work with employees to provide career counseling and assistance with employment searches."