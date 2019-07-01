LeClaire City Council approves to open discussion of potential of traffic cameras

City council has approved looking further into bringing traffic cameras to LeClaire. On Monday, five council members voted "yes" and Councilman Barry Long voted "no." But no decision has been made on whether the cameras will definitely be coming.

"The resolution is to open up the dialogue to get the details of the proposal of the program in the future. The intent of the resolution is not to say 'hey, go ahead and implement the program.' The intent of the resolution is to gather more information so we can make an educated decision on the when, where and the how, because right now we don’t have those details. In my opinion," says Councilman and Mayor Pro-Tem Jason Wentland.

Members of the city council say the entire purpose of considering traffic cameras is based on public safety.

"The whole key component of this is not to do anything more than reduce the areas where we have a significant number of accidents. We have 71% of our accidents in the city of Leclaire in two areas. The i-80 corridor from a quarter mile out to the bridge. And on Cody Road on 67 so if the intent of the program is to reduce accident opportunities by reducing the speed. So we're not actually reducing the speed along the interstate like they do in Ceder Rapids. They bring the speed down. What we're trying to do is take the ones that are above the current speed limit of 55 and identify those offenders," says Wentland.

Any decision made regarding traffic cameras including placement and enforcement will require city council's input. The Mayor, Police Chief, City Attorney, and City Administrator must consult city council on every decision including bids.

