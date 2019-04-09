LeClaire distillery announces plans to expand

Once a fledgling small business, the Mississippi Distilling Company in LeClaire is rolling out plans for a million dollar expansion.

Owners credit a recent cahnge in Iowa law that allows distilleries to sell drinks by the glass.

“We knew it would change our business.” said owner Garrett Burchett, “but I don’t think even we knew how drastically it would change things for us.”

The business says it will develop a lot in the space between the distillery and the neighboring Green Tree Brewery.

It will be used for flexible use space to host events as well as accommodate production and will be called the Speakeasy.

The building will feature two floors of open space with large windows looking at the Mississippi River. The basement will also house a meeting space lined with whiskey barrels and river views.

The Speakeasy will have room for banquet seating for about 170 people, a private meeting room, multiple bars and a catering kitchen.

The plans go in front of the LeClaire Planning and Zoning Commission on Thursday. If all goes as planned construction could begin with city council approval in May.