LeClaire distillery announces plans to make hand sanitizer

Mississippi River Distilling Company in LeClaire is putting beverage alcohol production on hold as they gear up to produce hand sanitizing liquid.

“We all want to be doing what we can,” owner Ryan Burchett said in a media release. “This idea of making hand sanitizer was one that we just didn’t see as feasible because we didn’t have enough alcohol around that wouldn’t be subject to the huge beverage alcohol taxes. But that changed yesterday.”

Burchett said the federal government is making changes to allow distilleries to denature beverage alcohol to make it into hand sanitizer.

“This allows us to make the product at a price that is reasonable for the end users,” he said.

The distillery found that there is an immediate need for health care systems and government entities that they plan to fulfill first, Burchett said.

“At this point, we are responding with bulk production of 250 or more gallons at a time,” he said.“We are trying to fulfill the institutional need first and foremost. The biggest challenge is the packaging, so we will be doing bulk orders immediately as we explore the best way to package smaller quantities.”

The distillery is asking businesses and institutions in need of bulk sanitizer to call the distillery soon to get on the list for orders. Burchett said the distillery is working to source the necessary additional ingredients as quickly as possible.

“The sooner we can get a bead on what the needs are, the quicker we can respond,” he said.

Visit the distillery’s website and social media for more information on when the sanitizer products will be available for consumers.