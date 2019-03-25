LeClaire teen battling Cystic Fibrosis receives new lungs

A LeClaire teen battling cystic fibrosis has received new lungs.

>KWQC first sat down with 19-year-old Analiese Chapman in February.



Doctors had told her she needed two new lungs to survive. On March 25th, Analiese and her family learned she would be receiving the gift she had been waiting for. While Anasliese was in surgery for what was expected to take eight to 12 hours, her family posted a message on the

Team Analiese Facebook page.

"While our news is happy it also means somewhere out there is a family who had to say goodbye to their loved one. someone lost their child, parent, sibling, niece or nephew. Trust me when I say that is not a fact that is lost on any of us. We are incredibly thankful and humbled that Analiese was given this incredible gift. we will always be truly grateful and keep this person and their family in our thoughts and prayers. I just ask that as you pray for Analiese you also pray for the donors family. Thank you," wrote Analiese's mother.

Last week Analiese was rushed to Iowa City after she had trouble breathing. And throughout the last week, she suffered three collapsed lungs, two of which happened on the same day. With each collapsed lung, doctors had to decide whether or not to insert tubes. But her family was concerned about how many chest tubes would be inserted because they cause scar tissue. And doctors "have to keep certain are areas of her chest free of scar tissue for the tubes they will use for transplant,"

her family wrote on Facebook on March 22..

When Analiese spoke with KWQC in February she said that in order to prepare for surgery she had to be fit, because soon after waking up she was expected to walk. Analiese said she was doing squats as much as she could to prepare. When asked in February what she was most looking forward to doing once she had new lungs, she said

"One of my top five things is being able to open the windows in the summertime." With the weather warming up, it seems like perfect timing for a new start.