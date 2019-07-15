Leading healthy lifestyle most effective way to prevent dementia

Leading a healthy lifestyle is the most effective way to prevent dementia.

New research shows people who make healthy choices like a good diet, exercise, not smoking, light alcohol use and cognitive stimulation, are less likely to develop dementia. And combing these behaviors are best. (NBC)

New research shows people who make healthy choices like a good diet, exercise, not smoking, light alcohol use and cognitive stimulation, are less likely to develop dementia. And combing these behaviors are best.

One study found following four healthy lifestyle factors cut the risk of dementia by 60% compared to following just one.

Another showed healthy habits reduced dementia risk by 32% among those with a family history.