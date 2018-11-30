Learfield won't air ad supporting suspended Iowa broadcaster

Learfield and some of its Iowa affiliates will not air a radio ad supporting suspended Iowa play-by-play broadcaster Gary Dolphin.

Loyal Hawkeye Fans, Inc. is sponsoring the pro-Dolphin ad that will run on several stations during his two-game suspension. Learfield suspended Dolphin for comments directed at Hawkeyes guard Maishe Dailey that inadvertently made it to air during Tuesday's game against Pitt.

Hawkeye booster Nick Ryan says he's behind the pro-Dolphin group and his family's putting $12,000 into the campaign. The ad calls the broadcaster a Hawkeye "down to his core," notes that he's apologized and says it's time for him "to get back behind the mic."

A Learfield representative told a media buyer that it appreciates the "immense passion" for Dolphin but that it's unable to consider the spot for broadcast.

The ad includes play-by-play audio that Learfield says the group doesn't have permission to use. Ryan says some Learfield affiliates have also declined the ad.

