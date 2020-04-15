Learning to cope through COVID-19

Daily updates on coronavirus cases can feel overwhelming for some. With the virus still spreading and many of us stuck at home, it's crucial we put our mental health first.

Joyce Morrison works at Vera French as a Multisystemic Therapy Lead. She wants us to remember we aren't alone, "this is a very difficult time for us. I have specialized in the treatment of trauma for 35 years. I started working in child protection and that led to other areas of treatment of trauma, sexual abuse, I've worked with soldiers, people with high levels of trauma with grief. And COVID is affecting everyone!"

She believes this trauma may last a while and show itself in various ways, like not wanting to leave the house even after stay at home orders are lifted. Things like cooking, dancing, arts & crafts, or anything that uses creativity, can be a great help right now. "Aall of those activities can really help to bring that level of anxiety down. We're not going to stop the trauma from happening to our society but we can make it less and help each other."

While getting help during the COVID-19 crisis is becoming easier as therapists move online to chat, not everyone has the same access. According to the National Institute of Health, fewer than 15% of kids living in poverty get the mental health care they need. A lot of times, they're the ones that need the most help. "Of course, they don't always have resources, they cant stock up on 3 weeks of food or toilet paper. That impacts them and that causes fear on how they're going to take care of their families. Are they going to get evicted when the bans are lifted?" shared Morrison.

She says another quick and easy way to de-stress anyone can practice is breathing. Morrison says "breathing is where anxiety and fear management start." Take a deep breath in through your nose, hold it for 3-4 seconds, and exhale through your mouth.

If you still feel overwhelmed, Morrison wants you to remember that pandemics don't last forever, and this will pass. If you can, try to find small victories every day.

Vera Health has telehealth services available. They also recommend looking at crisis lines if you need them. You can listen to the whole interview on our newest podcast, Descubre with Montse: Coping with COVID-19. It's also available on your Podcast app and Soundcloud.