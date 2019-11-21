Lee County Health Department confirms Whooping Cough case in Dixon, Ill. area

Officials with the Lee County Health Department say there is a case of Pertussis, or Whooping Cough, in the Dixon, Illinois area.

Officials say the department received a lab positive report of the illness in the area and say in light of outbreaks in neighboring, northern Illinois counties, this is not surprising.

They say to be diagnosed with Whooping Cough, there must be a cough lasting two weeks or longer with at least one of the following signs or symptoms:

• Coughing fits

• High pitched intake of breath that sounds like a "Whoop"

• Vomiting after coughing

• Apnea, (a pause in breathing) with or without cyanosis in infants

Health officials recommend anyone meeting this criteria go to a doctor for testing and be withheld from school, extracurricular events and work. They should also avoid public gatherings until lab testing is conducted and a negative diagnosis is obtained.

If a positive diagnosis is received, the patient should be withheld from school, extracurricular activities, work or public gatherings for five days until an antibiotic treatment is complete.