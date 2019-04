The Lee County, Ill. Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for helping to find a missing teenager.

Isaac Jacob Lee, 15, was last seen on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, leaving his home in Franklin Grove. He is described as being 5’10’’ and 185 lbs. He was last seen wearing a snow cap, green Carhartt jacket, gray pants, camo boots and carrying a green backpack.

Anyone with information about where Lee might be is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 815-284-6631