Lee County, Illinois Honor Flight presents special check to secure 2020 honor flight

A special check presentation was made to Honor Flight of the Quad Cities by the Lee County Honor Flight on Wednesday. (KWQC)

Officials with Friendship Manor say those in Lee County in the Dixon and surrounding area worked hard to host fundraisers and work with the veteran community.

On Wednesday morning, $50,000 was presented to secure another honor flight for Lee County, Illinois for the fall of 2020.