Lee County officials search for man considered armed and dangerous

Officials in Lee County, Iowa are asking for the public's help in finding a wanted suspect.

Officials with the sheriff's office say they are looking for Robert Allen Elfgen. Elfgen has two active Lee County warrants; one for assault causing injury and he's wanted for questioning in another matter.

Officials say he may be armed and he is considered dangerous.

He is 5'7" and approximately 170 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Individuals that knowingly and willingly harbor Elfgen will be charged.

If your tip leads to Elfgen's arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips can be forwarded to Lee County Crime Stoppers at 319-795-3154.