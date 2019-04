Officials with the Lee County, Iowa Sheriff's Office are warning the community after receiving reports of a person who is going door to door in the area.

Officials say the person is going door to door unsolicited, switching ADT systems for Honeywell or GE. Officials say the person is a white man who drives a black SUV.

If you or someone you know has a simlar encounter in the area you're asked to call police at 319-372-1152 or 319-524-1414.