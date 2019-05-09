Lee County officials search for "dangerous" suspect in Iowa

Lee County, Iowa officials are asking for the public's help in locating a wanted suspect who they say is considered dangerous.

Officials say Skyler Stark was involved in "several pursuits" with law enforcement recently and that he is wanted for 1st-degree Robbery and 1st-degree Burglary.

Stark's last known location was at 223rd Avenue and 320th Street, rural Montrose at 2:50 a.m. on Thursday.

Officials are asking the public in that area to make sure their cars are locked and to report anyone walking on the gravel roads or suspicious cars in the area coming to pick him up.

Officials say he is considered dangerous.

If you see Stark or know his whereabouts, officials encourage the public the report it.

Officials say anyone found aiding or harboring Stark will be charged to the fullest extent of the law.