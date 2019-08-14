Legal sports betting begins Thursday in Quad Cities

The William Hill Sports Book at the Isle Casino in Bettendorf, Iowa, is among the Iowa casinos that will begin offering legal sports betting at noon on Thursday, August 15, 2019. (Isle Casino)
Updated: Wed 6:32 PM, Aug 14, 2019

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) – Legal sports betting will begin at some Iowa casinos, including Bettendorf’s Isle Casino, Thursday at noon.

Gamblers 21 and over can then start making wagers as low as $2 each on various professional and college sporting events.

While some sports betting states prohibit wagering on in-state schools, Iowa’s new law allows gamblers to bet on the Iowa Hawkeyes and Iowa State Cyclones.

For example, the Isle Casino on Thursday will offer 250-to-1 odds that the Hawkeyes will win the 2020 College Football National Championship, meaning a $100 wager would pay $25,000 if the Hawkeyes win.

Iowa is the 10th state and the first in the Midwest to offer legal sports betting since states were given the option by a May 2018 U.S. Supreme Court ruling, according to ESPN.com.

Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law last May allowing sports betting in Iowa.

 