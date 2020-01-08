Let goats recycle your Christmas tree

An Alexis farmer wants your Christmas trees to feed his goats!

John Dailey runs Dailey Farms in Alexis, Illinois where he runs a goat milk business.

Dailey said it’s a waste to throw out your pine trees when his goats are always hungry.

“It helps them with their digestive system,” he said. “The pine needles are rich in vitamin A. There’s plenty of good enzymes that help maintain their fur coat and help them put on weight in the winter.”

There are 39 alpine goats who love to eat pine trees at Dailey Farms.

“It’s a win-win,” Dailey said. “The goats get to eat. Folks get to come out and have some fun and see their tree get a second usage.”

Dailey is hosting his second annual “Goats and Ho Ho Ho’s” event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 11th.

“Come on out. See a goat. It’ll be a good time,” Dailey said. “Get a picture with a goat. And maybe get some baby goat kisses.”

Dailey said you can message him on Facebook if you can’t make it on Saturday and would like to try to arrange a pickup time.