"Let's call it a break..."

Well, the forecast for the next few days,,, the next week,,, the next WEEK AND A HALF, actually, includes no active weather systems. This means no snow likely as we approach Christmas as, if we include dry weather on Christmas day, this would be a 10 day stretch of no precipitation. Not good if you're looking for a white Christmas but GREAT if you have to travel for the holiday. As a matter of fact our weather models are hinting at conditions so mild that the next chance of any precip would come in the form of RAIN, and that would arrive Christmas day or the day after! This is usually a little more of and active period of weather for the QCA but not as we approach Christmas THIS year! The last 2 dry stretches that would rival the one we are now embarking on would be a period of dry weather from July 18th thru 25th of this year, 8 days, and September 8th thru 17th of 2018,10 days. Love it or hate it, we seem to have hit the winter doldrums!