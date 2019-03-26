Levees in the QCA in good standing for flooding

Our three levees in the Quad cities are in “good standing”, according to the Army Corps of Engineers. They say the levees are ready to handle the predicted flooding that's to come.

Inspections were done in the fall on the East Moline, Rock Island, and Bettendorf levees. Corps of Engineers say levees are only built to a specific elevation and if the river gets high enough, it can overtop a levee.

“No matter how strong a levee is or how good it is. Anything can happen, so each individual should have their own flood evacuation or flood plan.” Said Rodney Delp, Chief Emergency Management for US Army Corps of Engineers.

Every year, the Corps inspects all the federally-constructed levees within 300 miles in the Quad Cities. They look for major and minor deficiencies. None of the levees in the QCA fell under major deficiencies which include things such as a huge crack in the levee or an opening in the levee.

Minor deficiencies include groundhog holes, rodent holes, and erosion. Levees in the QC did have minor deficiencies but have since been fixed.

