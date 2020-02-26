Lieutenant Governor holds criminal justice reform meeting in Davenport

Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg was in the Quad Cities Wednesday to talk about criminal justice reform in Iowa.

From 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. the task force met at the Scott County Community College Urban Campus in downtown Davenport.

Discussions included police training, policing practices, and building relationships between law enforcement and communities of color. Different people from local and state entities spoke about the different work that's being done. One of the groups that spoke was Inclusive Cultural University (ICU). The university based in West Des Moines holds orientations, and interactive workshops in schools, police departments, and businesses. Their mission is to have people challenge each other to be respectful while having tough discussions.

“We invite those hard conservations onto the table. ICU creates that safe environment, that safe zone to have that conversation and then we have something to take away from that conversation,” said Jon Marion, Founder of ICU.

This is part of Governor Reynolds' task force formed to help make recommendations for removing racial bias and reducing recidivism in the Iowa criminal justice system. Lt. Gov. Gregg says Governor Reynolds hopes to come up with solutions to help inmates as they reenter society.

“She wants them to be productive members of society. So we are working on ways to get them the skills that they need to be able to be successful at a job after prison. We have been working to make sure we get education and driver's licenses and treatments that they need,” he said.

Ultimately, the task force will bring their ideas and solutions straight to the governor. Governor Reynolds says the recommendations will help advance her second chance initiative which will include her continued push that grants felons the right to vote.