Life Safety Award given to the Rock Island Fire Department

The Rock Island Fire Department has received the Life Safety Award.

The department is one of only two fire departments in the state of Illinois to receive the award that is given by the Illinois Fire Safety Alliance.

In a Facebook post, Rock Island Fire Department officials said Fire Chief Jeff Yerkey and Fire Marshal Greg Marty accepted the award on Thursday. This was during the Fire Prevention Week luncheon in Woodridge, Illinois. Hundreds of Illinois fire department representatives attended throughout the state.

The Rock Island Fire Department received the award for fire prevention efforts which included participation in the Be Alarmed smoke alarm installation program, adoption and enforcement of a complete fire code, public education, a successful fire inspection program as well as other fire prevention efforts which are part of the Community Risk Reduction plan.

Fire department officials say while the fire chief and fire marshal accepted the award, "it belongs to each and every member of the Rock Island Fire Department who works tirelessly to make Rock Island a safer place to live and work."