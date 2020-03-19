Lifting spirits at nursing homes amid fear of coronavirus

Many elderly homes are no longer allowing visitors into their facilities due to coronavirus concerns, including Regency Care in Sterling, Illinois.

The only way Vesta and Jackie can physically see each other for the next few weeks is through a closed window.

Jackie Adolph usually talks to her mom Vesta Daune Hurley who is a resident at Regency Care about three times a day. Recently, it's become more of a challenge for the mother and daughter to see each other. The only way now is through a phone call, a video call, or through a window: "It’s different. It’s hard. I know that they miss their loved ones and we miss them," explained Adolph.

At Regency Homes, there's an empty parking lot and a sign on the front door that says no visitors are allowed. Staff also gets their temperature taken by a nurse before every shift to ensure the residents are safe.

Jackie wanted to cheer up the residents through the tough times, so she got creative. Jackie decided to dress up as a leprechaun for St. Patrick's Day, surprising the residents by knocking on their windows and holding up a sign that said, "Hi!"

Vesta said at first she thought it was someone pounding on the wall next door. But instead, it was her daughter in a costume! "It just kind of lifted m I haven’t been really down. But it just helped," explained Vesta.

Jackie said she saw many residents smile and appreciate the gesture, "I think we’re going through a tough time right now and there’s a lot of negative. I just feel that anything you can do to show kindness is very important."

The residents also shared notes with their family and friends through Facebook. Beau Ebenezer, who works as Regency Care's Marketing and Admissions Coordinator said the point of the signs was "to get our residents connected to their family. We thought it was a cool way to show their family what they’re thinking through this tough time."

Ebenezer shared they're also doing different activities at the nursing home that practice social distancing, "right now it does make it difficult to do activities like we usually do. We can't congregate together, we can't have meals together because of social distancing." So they're having dance classes by having residents stand by their door frames and the dance instructor goes through the hallway showing residents different dance moves. This way they're all still being safe and having fun!

Vesta said if there are any kids that want to write them letters or draw pictures, she'd love to get them in the mail. Instead of licking the envelope, it's recommended you tape it down to reduce the number of germs. You can send mail to 612 St Mary's St, Sterling, IL 61081.