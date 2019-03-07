Light Snow Arrives Today

Light snow is falling south of I-80 this morning and will push north towards the QC. As it moves north it will encounter some drier air so it will take up until noon for much of the snow to reach the QC. This system is quite disorganized, thus snowfall amounts won't be a big deal,with generally an inch or less in the QC. (Up to 3" along highway 34). That being said, we only need a half inch of snow to jump into the top 5 snowiest years on record! Tonight snow will change over to freezing drizzle. Any untreated surfaces will be slippery overnight, but as temps warm quickly on Friday these conditions will improve.