Light Snow For Saturday

Winter weather advisories are in place from the QC southward. Right off the bat this should tell you that heaviest snow amounts will be south of the QC. In fact the 3"-6" band of snow will set up south of a line from Burlington to Galesburg. For the QC metro we will generally end up in the 1"-3" range with a sharp drop off to zero between highway 30 and highway 20.

Snow will start up around midnight and linger into Saturday afternoon. Since this will be a long duration, light snow event with no wind, I have opted to hold off on a First Alert Day. The reason being, we have pre treated roads and main roads will be able to keep up with snowfall rates and with no real bowing snow this system should be manageable. This is subject to change though as the forecast continues to evolve.