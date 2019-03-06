Light Snow On Thursday

A slow developing system will bring light snow to our area from 6AM Thursday through 6PM Thursday. Most of the heavier amounts will stay SW of the QC metro with areas along highway 34 picking up 2"-4". Since the QC will be right on the edge of the snow band, the forecast is tough, but I'd say around an inch of snow is possible. If this happens, we will officially jump into the top 5 snowiest winters on record!

Once the snow wraps up tomorrow evening, we could see some freezing drizzle develop. This may lead to slippery travel on Friday morning so this will need to be watched.

A warm up is still on tap this weekend, but it won't be enjoyable. Look for breezy and rainy conditions on Saturday and very windy and colder conditions on Sunday.