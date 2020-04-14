Light Snow South Of I-80 Tonight

Light snow is likely south of I-80 tonight with less than one inch of accumulation expected. This will mainly be on grassy surfaces and have little no impact on area roads. We are approaching the end of our snow season quickly. The average last snowfall is March 28th and the latest snow on record was April 30th, 1994. There will be another chance for snow late Thursday into Friday, but after that temps will get back to near normal bringing an end to any snow chances.