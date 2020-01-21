Light Snow Wednesday Through Friday Likely

A long duration light snow event will take place from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening followed by a wintry mix Friday in the QCA. Look for snow to arrive in the QC around 3PM and continue off and on through Friday. This will likely result in minor accumulations of 1"-3", with heavier amounts west of the QC by Thursday afternoon. This isn't enough to warrant any headlines, but may be enough to make for slippery commutes from Wednesday evening thorough Thursday evening. Friday still has a lot of questions marks, due to the possibility of rain or sleet mixing in. Either way we will be adding precip on Friday on top of what accumulates from Wednesday into Thursday. Stay tuned.